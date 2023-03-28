Dyess holds Spark Tank competition

Eric Murillo, 7th Civil Engineering Squadron assistant chief of health and safety, presents the SimMan project to the Spark Tank competition judges on Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2023. The Air Force Spark Tank Program encourages Airmen to develop innovative ideas to improve operations and welfare needs to base personnel.

Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US