Eric Murillo, 7th Civil Engineering Squadron assistant chief of health and safety, presents the SimMan project to the Spark Tank competition judges on Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2023. The Air Force Spark Tank Program encourages Airmen to develop innovative ideas to improve operations and welfare needs to base personnel.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 12:30
|Photo ID:
|7709261
|VIRIN:
|230324-F-CP864-1067
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|22.78 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dyess holds Spark Tank competition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
