    Dyess holds Spark Tank competition [Image 4 of 4]

    Dyess holds Spark Tank competition

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Eric Murillo, 7th Civil Engineering Squadron assistant chief of health and safety, presents the SimMan project to the Spark Tank competition judges on Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2023. The Air Force Spark Tank Program encourages Airmen to develop innovative ideas to improve operations and welfare needs to base personnel.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 12:30
    Photo ID: 7709261
    VIRIN: 230324-F-CP864-1067
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 22.78 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, Dyess holds Spark Tank competition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess
    7th Bomb Wing

