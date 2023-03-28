Air to Ground Integration Planning

Members of the International Affairs Division, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa discuss air to ground integration at the first annual conference of the Air to Ground Integration (AGI) program, on Mar. 20, 2023 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. The intent of the AGI program is to build partner capacity and capability development to conduct close air support, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, casualty evacuation, personnel recovery, civilian casualty mitigation, and command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Matthew Boyle)

