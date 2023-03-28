Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air to Ground Integration Planning

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, RP, GERMANY

    03.20.2023

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Members of the International Affairs Division, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa discuss air to ground integration at the first annual conference of the Air to Ground Integration (AGI) program, on Mar. 20, 2023 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. The intent of the AGI program is to build partner capacity and capability development to conduct close air support, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, casualty evacuation, personnel recovery, civilian casualty mitigation, and command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Matthew Boyle)

