Soldiers from the 404 CA BN understand that attention to fundamentals ensure that you hit your targets as they qualify with the M-4 on range 21 at Fort Dix. (Image provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TD) Training Division / Steven Roussel)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 09:15
|Photo ID:
|7708658
|VIRIN:
|230325-O-BC272-657
|Resolution:
|2490x2848
|Size:
|882.21 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
This work, Fort Dix - Range 21- M4 Qualification - 404 CA BN, 25 March 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
