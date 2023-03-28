Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix - Range 21- M4 Qualification - 404 CA BN, 25 March 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort Dix - Range 21- M4 Qualification - 404 CA BN, 25 March 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Proper positioning stances ensure that Soldiers from the 404 CA BN can qualify with the M-4 on range 21 at Fort Dix. (Image provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TD) Training Division / Steven Roussel)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 09:15
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    This work, Fort Dix - Range 21- M4 Qualification - 404 CA BN, 25 March 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

