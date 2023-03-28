Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MBA student becomes valued DLA employee through Workforce Recruitment Program

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Allexas Kirchgessner, a contracting specialist at the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, is one of the success stories of the Workforce Recruitment Program. She first came to DLA Distribution as a management assistant in August 2022 and became a full-time employee the following February. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 09:01
    Photo ID: 7708598
    VIRIN: 230324-D-D0441-1002
    Resolution: 2560x1440
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MBA student becomes valued DLA employee through Workforce Recruitment Program, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Defense Logistics Agency Distribution
    DLA Distribution
    Workforce Recruitment PRogram
    WRP

