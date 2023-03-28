Allexas Kirchgessner, a contracting specialist at the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, is one of the success stories of the Workforce Recruitment Program. She first came to DLA Distribution as a management assistant in August 2022 and became a full-time employee the following February. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 09:01
|Photo ID:
|7708598
|VIRIN:
|230324-D-D0441-1002
|Resolution:
|2560x1440
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MBA student becomes valued DLA employee through Workforce Recruitment Program, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT