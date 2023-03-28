NAVFAC HQ Celebrates Women’s History Month

Cindy Shaver, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for procurement, shared her story as part of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s (NAVFAC) Women’s History Month celebration at their Washington Navy Yard headquarters. The theme of the observance was “Celebrate Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

