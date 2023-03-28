Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC HQ Celebrates Women’s History Month [Image 1 of 2]

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Christopher Dunne 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    Cindy Shaver, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for procurement, shared her story as part of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s (NAVFAC) Women’s History Month celebration at their Washington Navy Yard headquarters. The theme of the observance was “Celebrate Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

