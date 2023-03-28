Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sleep is critical to heart health [Image 4 of 4]

    Sleep is critical to heart health

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    A service member sleeps after his duty day at Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland, Texas, March 24, 2023. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sleep is critical for heart health. Poor sleep habits have been linked to high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 07:11
    Photo ID: 7708380
    VIRIN: 230324-D-HZ730-2023
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    sleep
    heart health
    Defense Health Agency
    sleep hygiene
    DHA

