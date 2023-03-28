A service member sleeps after his duty day at Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland, Texas, March 24, 2023. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sleep is critical for heart health. Poor sleep habits have been linked to high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 07:11
|Photo ID:
|7708379
|VIRIN:
|230324-D-HZ730-2022
|Resolution:
|7140x4760
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sleep is critical to heart health [Image 4 of 4], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
