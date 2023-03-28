A contractor shows a group of personnel from the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron base civil engineer team one of the transfer switches at Camp Simba, Kenya, that needs to be rewired. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program is working a letter of technical direction in order to conduct a project to access the feeder pillars and the distribution lines and cables that run throughout the east side of the camp. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 05:20 Photo ID: 7708255 VIRIN: 230329-A-SM279-609 Resolution: 2204x2969 Size: 2.26 MB Location: KE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 405th AFSB LOGCAP supports Camp Simba in Kenya with power upgrades, distribution, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.