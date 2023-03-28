A contractor shows a group of personnel from the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron base civil engineer team one of the transfer switches at Camp Simba, Kenya, that needs to be rewired. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program is working a letter of technical direction in order to conduct a project to access the feeder pillars and the distribution lines and cables that run throughout the east side of the camp. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 05:20
|Photo ID:
|7708255
|VIRIN:
|230329-A-SM279-609
|Resolution:
|2204x2969
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 405th AFSB LOGCAP supports Camp Simba in Kenya with power upgrades, distribution, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB LOGCAP supports Camp Simba in Kenya with power upgrades, distribution
