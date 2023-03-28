Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Chinook drops in at RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5]

    US Army Chinook drops in at RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter from the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wiesbaden, Germany, sits on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 16, 2023. The 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 04:46
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Chinook drops in at RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

