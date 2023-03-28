A U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter from the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wiesbaden, Germany, sits on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 16, 2023. The 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 04:46 Photo ID: 7708212 VIRIN: 230316-F-EJ686-1030 Resolution: 6800x4523 Size: 0 B Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army Chinook drops in at RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.