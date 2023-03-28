Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 7]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ALBANIA

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Novalee Manzella 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230221-N-YD731-1203 ALBANIA (Feb. 21, 2023) Spanish Marines move out of an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter during interoperability training, Feb. 21, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 04:44
    Photo ID: 7708211
    VIRIN: 230221-N-YD731-1203
    Resolution: 6104x4360
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: AL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Novalee Manzella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

