USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in general quarters

230323-N-AR554-1025 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Bryan Amen, center, from Shawnee, Kansas, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ralph Carcache, right, from Los Angeles, engage a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 23, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

