230323-N-AR554-1015 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Bryan Amen, from Shawnee, Kansas, leads a fire team during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 23, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 04:38
|Photo ID:
|7708201
|VIRIN:
|230323-N-AR554-1015
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|SHAWNEE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in general quarters [Image 37 of 37], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT