USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in general quarters

230323-N-AR554-1015 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Bryan Amen, from Shawnee, Kansas, leads a fire team during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 23, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP