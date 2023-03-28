USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in general quarters

230323-N-AR554-1009 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2023) Sailors engage a simulated fire in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a general quarters drill while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 23, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

