USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors get fitted for chemical, biological and radiological PPE

230322-N-JO823-1071 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 22, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Winston Yu, from Tenafly, New Jersey, dons an M50 chemical, biological and radiological defense mask aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 22, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

