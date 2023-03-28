230322-N-JO823-1039 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 22, 2023) Sailors are fitted for chemical, biological and radiological personal protective equipment aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 22, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 04:38 Photo ID: 7708196 VIRIN: 230322-N-JO823-1039 Resolution: 4928x3051 Size: 950.6 KB Location: AICHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors get fitted for chemical, biological and radiological PPE [Image 37 of 37], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.