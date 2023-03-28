USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors get fitted for chemical, biological and radiological PPE

230322-N-JO823-1009 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 22, 2023) Aviation Boatswain Mate (Equipment) Airman Apprentice Stephanie Robles, from Chicago, dons a joint-service lightweight chemical, biological and radiological defense suit aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

