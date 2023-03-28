Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors get fitted for chemical, biological and radiological PPE [Image 28 of 37]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors get fitted for chemical, biological and radiological PPE

    AICHI, JAPAN

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230322-N-JO823-1006 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 22, 2023) Lt. Mike Wycoff, from Phoenix, is fitted for a joint-service lightweight chemical, biological and radiological defense suit aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 22, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 04:38
    Photo ID: 7708193
    VIRIN: 230322-N-JO823-1006
    Resolution: 3317x3280
    Size: 931.93 KB
    Location: AICHI, JP
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors get fitted for chemical, biological and radiological PPE [Image 37 of 37], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Warfare
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Equipment
    Readiness

