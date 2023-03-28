NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS

U.S. Navy Special Warfare Task Unit Europe operators conduct hoist training with a U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey with the 352nd Special Operations Wing, United Kingdom, July 27, 2022. The training ensured both crews were proficient in hoist operations prior to a larger scale training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
