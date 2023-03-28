Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS [Image 9 of 14]

    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.27.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Special Warfare Task Unit Europe operators conduct hoist training with a U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey with the 352nd Special Operations Wing, United Kingdom, July 27, 2022. The training ensured both crews were proficient in hoist operations prior to a larger scale training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 04:22
    Photo ID: 7708185
    VIRIN: 220727-F-WT432-0404
    Resolution: 3565x5359
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS
    NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOF
    NSW
    SOCEUR
    352 SOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT