NSW Hoist Traiing with 7 SOS

U.S. Navy Special Warfare Task Unit Europe operators conduct hoist training with a U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey with the 352nd Special Operations Wing, United Kingdom, July 27, 2022. The training ensured both crews were proficient in hoist operations prior to a larger scale training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

