Hospital corpsman first class Jorge Medina from the from the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) met with Japanese civilians during the "Navy Café" community relations event at the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Cultural Exchange Center. The event creates a welcoming environment for Japanese and Americans to better understand each other's way of life on either side of the main gate. CFAY has been serving and supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and numerous military and civilian personnel and their families for 75 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 02:53 Photo ID: 7707890 VIRIN: 230329-N-PL960-1166 Resolution: 5195x3276 Size: 1.89 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Cafe Provides Brings People Together [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.