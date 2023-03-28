Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Cafe Provides Brings People Together

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    USS Ronald Reagan's chaplain, Lt. Jacob Meyer, played a game of charades with Japanese civilians during the "Navy Café" community relations event at the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Cultural Exchange Center. The event creates a welcoming environment for Japanese and Americans to better understand each other's way of life on either side of the main gate. CFAY has been serving and supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and numerous military and civilian personnel and their families for 75 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole).

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
