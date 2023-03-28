Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ayase Clean Up [Image 9 of 9]

    Ayase Clean Up

    JAPAN

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230328-N-OG286-1051 AYASE, Japan (March 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi pose for a photo during a volunteer clean up event in Ayase, Japan. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

