Ayase Clean Up

230328-N-OG286-1027 AYASE, Japan (March 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi participate in a volunteer clean up event in Ayase, Japan. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

