MWSS-172 LIVE FIRE GROUP PHOTO

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 pose for a group photo during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23-1 in Josa-ri, South Korea, March 2, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

