MWSS-172 LIVE FIRE GROUP PHOTO

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 pose for a group photo during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23-1 in Josa-ri, South Korea, March 2, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 23:21
|Photo ID:
|7707639
|VIRIN:
|230302-M-CC164-1165
|Resolution:
|7284x4858
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|JOSA-RI, 47, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
