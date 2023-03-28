Mr. Johnie Webb, Operation Homecoming ceremony guest speaker, shares his experiences on working to help bring former U.S. service members home during a ceremony for the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, hosted by the Defense POW MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on March 28, 2023. Operation Homecoming brought home 591 Prisoners of War from Vietnam to the United States, signifying the end of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. The 60th Air Mobility Wing also participated by flying a C-17 to Hanoi to commemorate this anniversary and will continue forward to events held by Travis Air Force Base in Calif., the same flight path of the original flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.28.2023 21:33 Photo ID: 7707475 VIRIN: 230328-F-CB366-1045 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.32 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA Hosts 50th Anniversary Operation Homecoming Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.