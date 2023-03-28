Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Hosts 50th Anniversary Operation Homecoming Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    DPAA Hosts 50th Anniversary Operation Homecoming Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Mr. Johnie Webb, Operation Homecoming ceremony guest speaker, shares his experiences on working to help bring former U.S. service members home during a ceremony for the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, hosted by the Defense POW MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on March 28, 2023. Operation Homecoming brought home 591 Prisoners of War from Vietnam to the United States, signifying the end of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. The 60th Air Mobility Wing also participated by flying a C-17 to Hanoi to commemorate this anniversary and will continue forward to events held by Travis Air Force Base in Calif., the same flight path of the original flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 21:33
    Photo ID: 7707475
    VIRIN: 230328-F-CB366-1045
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Hosts 50th Anniversary Operation Homecoming Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Prisoner's of War
    Vietnam War
    Operation Homecoming
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

