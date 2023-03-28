Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Hosts 50th Anniversary Operation Homecoming Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    DPAA Hosts 50th Anniversary Operation Homecoming Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tyrae Straw 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matt Brannen, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) deputy director for operations, talks about the hardship and sacrifices the U.S. service members made as Prisoners of War during a ceremony for the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28, 2023. Operation Homecoming brought home 591 Prisoners of War from Vietnam to the United States, signifying the end of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. The 60th Air Mobility Wing also participated by flying a C-17 to Hanoi to commemorate this anniversary and will continue forward to events held by Travis Air Force Base in Calif., the same flight path of the original flights. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyrae Straw)

    Prisoner's of War
    Vietnam War
    Operation Homecoming
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

