U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matt Brannen, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) deputy director for operations, talks about the hardship and sacrifices the U.S. service members made as Prisoners of War during a ceremony for the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28, 2023. Operation Homecoming brought home 591 Prisoners of War from Vietnam to the United States, signifying the end of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. The 60th Air Mobility Wing also participated by flying a C-17 to Hanoi to commemorate this anniversary and will continue forward to events held by Travis Air Force Base in Calif., the same flight path of the original flights. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyrae Straw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.28.2023 21:32 Photo ID: 7707438 VIRIN: 230328-A-XX000-1010 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 9.52 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA Hosts 50th Anniversary Operation Homecoming Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Tyrae Straw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.