U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 throw dummy grenades on a range during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.1 at a central training area, Pohang, Republic of Korea, Feb. 28, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 21:03
|Photo ID:
|7707338
|VIRIN:
|230228-M-CC164-1553
|Resolution:
|7680x5122
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, 47, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWSS-172 GRENADE RANGE [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
