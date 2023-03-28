U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Ty Butcher, an aircraft rescue and fire specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, throws a M67 fragmentation grenade on a range during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.1 at a central training area, Pohang, Republic of Korea, Feb. 28, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.28.2023 21:03 Photo ID: 7707337 VIRIN: 230228-M-CC164-2025 Resolution: 2294x3439 Size: 1.1 MB Location: POHANG, 47, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWSS-172 GRENADE RANGE [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.