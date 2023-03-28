Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-172 GRENADE RANGE [Image 11 of 17]

    MWSS-172 GRENADE RANGE

    POHANG, 47, SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 prepare to throw dummy grenades on a range during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.1 at a central training area, Pohang, Republic of Korea, Feb. 28, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    TAGS

    1ST MAW
    MWSS-172
    USMC NEWS
    KMEP 23.1

