    MWSS-172 GRENADE RANGE [Image 5 of 17]

    MWSS-172 GRENADE RANGE

    POHANG, 47, SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jermiah Braga, a motor vehicle operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, prepares to throw a dummy grenade on a range during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.1 at a central training area, Pohang, Republic of Korea, Feb. 28, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 21:04
    Photo ID: 7707330
    VIRIN: 230228-M-CC164-1473
    Resolution: 7769x5182
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: POHANG, 47, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 GRENADE RANGE [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1ST MAW
    MWSS-172
    USMC NEWS
    KMEP 23.1

