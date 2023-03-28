MWSS-172 GRENADE RANGE

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jermiah Braga, a motor vehicle operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, prepares to throw a dummy grenade on a range during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.1 at a central training area, Pohang, Republic of Korea, Feb. 28, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

