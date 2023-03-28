ADSB STB FTX

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Providers assigned to the Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division conduct set up and security operations on Fort Bragg, NC, March 28, 2022. The Field Training Exercise ensures Paratroopers stand ready to fight, win, and meet the 18 hour deployment standard. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Special Troops Battalion
    82nd Airborne Division
    FTX
    Be All You Can Be

