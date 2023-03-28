U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kurtis Knights, 29th Intelligence Squadron target development network analyst, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tony Robertson, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing National Tactical Integration mission manager, test a mobile radar, March 1, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The test provided intel Airmen the experience to service, test, and tear-down mobile equipment, that simulate situations in an austere environment. As the lead wing for Air Force NTI, 70th ISRW, is leading the way in training analysts to leverage intelligence community capabilities that can enhance Air Component operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force phot by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 13:27
|Photo ID:
|7706052
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-AE629-1004
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 70th ISRW Airmen tests 2nd generation mobile radar equipment [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT