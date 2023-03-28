Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th ISRW Airmen tests 2nd generation mobile radar equipment [Image 6 of 6]

    70th ISRW Airmen tests 2nd generation mobile radar equipment

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    70th ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kurtis Knights, 29th Intelligence Squadron target development network analyst, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tony Robertson, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing National Tactical Integration mission manager, test a mobile radar, March 1, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The test provided intel Airmen the experience to service, test, and tear-down mobile equipment, that simulate situations in an austere environment. As the lead wing for Air Force NTI, 70th ISRW, is leading the way in training analysts to leverage intelligence community capabilities that can enhance Air Component operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force phot by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 13:27
    VIRIN: 230301-F-AE629-1004
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Air Combat Command
    70th ISRW
    16th AF
    70th ISR Wing
    National Tactical Integration

