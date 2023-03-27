Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Back to School: How the USNCC Organizational Leadership Degree Restarted a Journey of Lifelong Learning [Image 3 of 5]

    Back to School: How the USNCC Organizational Leadership Degree Restarted a Journey of Lifelong Learning

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Meiller, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, poses for a photograph on February 24, 2023. Meiller is one of the U.S. Naval Community College's first students in the Associate of Arts in Organizational Leadership program. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 11:41
    Photo ID: 7705655
    VIRIN: 230224-N-YC738-2114
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: OAK CREEK, WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back to School: How the USNCC Organizational Leadership Degree Restarted a Journey of Lifelong Learning [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Back to School: How the USNCC Organizational Leadership Degree Restarted a Journey of Lifelong Learning
    Back to School: How the USNCC Organizational Leadership Degree Restarted a Journey of Lifelong Learning
    Back to School: How the USNCC Organizational Leadership Degree Restarted a Journey of Lifelong Learning
    Back to School: How the USNCC Organizational Leadership Degree Restarted a Journey of Lifelong Learning
    Back to School: How the USNCC Organizational Leadership Degree Restarted a Journey of Lifelong Learning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Back to School: How the USNCC Organizational Leadership Degree Restarted a Journey of Lifelong Learning

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Education
    USNCC
    Organizational Leadership
    Associate Degree

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT