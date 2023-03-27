Back to School: How the USNCC Organizational Leadership Degree Restarted a Journey of Lifelong Learning

Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Meiller, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, poses for a photograph on February 24, 2023. Meiller is one of the U.S. Naval Community College's first students in the Associate of Arts in Organizational Leadership program. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

