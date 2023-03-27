Italian Air Force Col. Alessandro Fiorini, Italian National Contingent Command Air - Task Force Air Kuwait commander, gives a speech to his troops and coalition partners during a celebration of the Italian Air Force’s 100th year anniversary at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 28, 2023. The Italian Air Force was founded as an independent service branch on March 28, 1923, making it one of the world’s oldest independent air forces. The enduring partnership between Italian and American air forces is integral to the security of the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.28.2023 09:49 Photo ID: 7705169 VIRIN: 230328-F-DG885-1003 Resolution: 5319x3539 Size: 0 B Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A century in the sky: ITFAK hosts joint celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.