Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A century in the sky; ITFAK hosts joint celebration [Image 5 of 8]

    A century in the sky; ITFAK hosts joint celebration

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Italian Eurofighter Typhoons assigned to the Italian National Contingent Command Air - Task Force Air Kuwait perform a flyover during a celebration of the Italian Air Force’s 100th year anniversary at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 28, 2023. The Italian Air Force was founded as an independent service branch on March 28, 1923, making it one of the world’s oldest independent air forces. The enduring partnership between Italian and American air forces is integral to the security of the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 09:49
    Photo ID: 7705162
    VIRIN: 230328-F-DG885-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A century in the sky; ITFAK hosts joint celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A century in the sky; ITFAK hosts joint celebration
    A century in the sky; ITFAK hosts joint celebration
    A century in the sky; ITFAK hosts joint celebration
    A century in the sky; ITFAK hosts joint celebration
    A century in the sky; ITFAK hosts joint celebration
    A century in the sky: ITFAK hosts joint celebration
    A century in the sky: ITFAK hosts joint celebration
    A century in the sky: ITFAK hosts joint celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italian Air Force
    Italian Air Force Anniversary
    Coalition Partners
    coalition partnerships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT