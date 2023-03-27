Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EODMU-5 Conducts Helicopter Training [Image 4 of 7]

    EODMU-5 Conducts Helicopter Training

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 27, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 Detachment Japan conduct rappel and fast rope training from an MH-60S Seahawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 02:19
    Photo ID: 7704652
    VIRIN: 230327-N-BB059-1039
    Resolution: 6004x4007
    Size: 0 B
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU-5 Conducts Helicopter Training [Image 7 of 7], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EODMU-5 Conducts Helicopter Training
    EODMU-5 Conducts Helicopter Training
    EODMU-5 Conducts Helicopter Training
    EODMU-5 Conducts Helicopter Training
    EODMU-5 Conducts Helicopter Training
    EODMU-5 Conducts Helicopter Training
    EODMU-5 Conducts Helicopter Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    cfay
    eod

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT