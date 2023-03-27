EODMU-5 Conducts Helicopter Training

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 27, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 Detachment Japan conduct rappel and fast rope training from an MH-60S Seahawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

