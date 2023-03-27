230324-N-RP435-0003 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – U.S. Navy and Marine Corps leadership and staff pose with Sasebo, Japan Mayor Norio Tomonaga (center left), Sasebo City Assembly Chairman Minoru Tanaka (center right) and Sasebo city staff in front of Naval Base San Diego headquarters. Mayor Tomonaga and his staff visited San Diego to discuss comparisons between their relationship with U.S. Forces in Japan and the local military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)

Date Taken: 03.23.2023