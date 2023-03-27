230324-N-RP435-0007 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – Assistant Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, shares his insight on the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and the City of Sasebo, Japan with Sasebo Mayor Norio Tomonaga during a brief at Naval Base San Diego headquarters. Mayor Tomonaga and his staff visited San Diego to discuss comparisons between their relationship with U.S. Forces in Japan and the local military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)

