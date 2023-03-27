230324-N-RP435-0012 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – Commander, Navy Region Southwest Chief of Staff Capt. Dwight Clemons, presents Sasebo, Japan Mayor Norio Tomonaga with a mug and book during a gift exchange at Naval Base San Diego headquarters. Mayor Tomonaga and his staff visited San Diego to discuss comparisons between their relationship with U.S. Forces in Japan and the local military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2020 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 20:42 Photo ID: 7703968 VIRIN: 230324-N-RP435-0012 Resolution: 7649x5099 Size: 0 B Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230324-N-RP435-0012 [Image 13 of 13], by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.