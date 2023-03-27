230324-N-RP435-0011 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – Sasebo, Japan City Assembly Chairman Minoru Tanaka presents Assistant Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, with a traditional Japanese happi during a gift exchange at Naval Base San Diego headquarters. Chairman Tanaka joined Sasebo Mayor Norio Tomonaga and his staff during a visit to San Diego to discuss comparisons between their relationship with U.S. Forces in Japan and the local military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)

