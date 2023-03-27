230324-N-RP435-0009 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – Sasebo, Japan Mayor Norio Tomonaga presents Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Executive Officer Cmdr. Tristan Oliveria with a traditional Japanese happi during a gift exchange at NBSD headquarters. Mayor Tomonaga and his staff visited San Diego to discuss comparisons between their relationship with U.S. Forces in Japan and the local military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)

