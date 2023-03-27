230324-N-RP435-0013 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – From left to right; Sasebo, Japan City Assembly Chairman Minoru Tanaka, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Executive Officer Cmdr. Tristan Oliveria, Sasebo Mayor Norio Tomonaga, Assistant Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing and Commander Navy Region Southwest Chief of Staff Capt. Dwight Clemons pose for a photo after conducting a gift exchange at NBSD headquarters. Mayor Tomonaga and his staff visited San Diego to discuss comparisons between their relationship with U.S. Forces in Japan and the local military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)

