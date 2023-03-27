230324-N-RP435-0010 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Executive Officer Cmdr. Tristan Oliveria and Sasebo, Japan City Assembly Chairman Minoru Tanaka pose for a photo after exchanging gifts at NBSD headquarters. Chairman Tanaka joined Sasebo Mayor Norio Tomonaga and his staff during a visit to San Diego to discuss comparisons between their relationship with U.S. Forces in Japan and the local military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)

