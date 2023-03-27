230324-N-RP435-0008 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Executive Officer Cmdr. Tristan Oliveria presents Sasebo, Japan Mayor Norio Tomonaga with a framed photo and command ball cap during a gift exchange at NBSD headquarters. Mayor Tomonaga and his staff visited San Diego to discuss comparisons between their relationship with U.S. Forces in Japan and the local military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)

Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023