230324-N-RP435-0006 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – U.S. Navy and Marine Corps leaders brief Sasebo. Japan Mayor Norio Tomonaga (head of table) and staff during a visit to Naval Base San Diego. Mayor Tomonaga and his staff visited San Diego to discuss comparisons between their relationship with U.S. Forces in Japan and the local military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)

